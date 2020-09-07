Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added two new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 1,907 as of 9:42 a.m. on Monday, with 86 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are three individual currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 12 deaths. A total of 4,049 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 124 cases pending as of Monday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 28 new positive confirmed additional cases over the weekend, moving its overall total to 2,423 as of Monday. Seward County added three positive cases to its total of 1,327. Stevens County increased by eight cases for a total of 72, while Kearny County added three cases for a overall total of 80. Grant and Haskell Counties each added two cases, for totals of 143 and 64, respectively. Stanton County also increased by two cases for a total of 46.

Gray and Lane Counties each added one case for totals of 99 and eight, respectively. Scott and Wichita Counties also each added one case, for totals of 88 and five, respectively. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 1,907

Ford - 2,423

Grant - 142

Gray - 99

Greeley - 4

Hamilton - 44

Haskell - 64

Kearny - 80

Lane - 8

Meade - 74

Morton - 11

Scott - 88

Seward - 1,327

Stanton - 46

Stevens - 72

Wichita Co. - 5

The state of Kansas has over 46,900 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.