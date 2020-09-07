An additional employee at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City has tested positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks.

According to Manor of the Plains, none of these employees had direct contact with any residents or direct care staff, and limited or no direct contact with non-direct care staff in the days prior to testing positive.

"In all three cases, the health department determined the risk was low and no mass testing was required," said Manor of the Plains marketing director Brittany Gladbach. "We feel fortunate to have identified the third employee prior to the employee beginning work in their assigned department and before they posed a risk to other employees or residents due to our practice of requiring new employees to be tested for COVID-19."

Gladbach also gave a breakdown of the employee situations.:

The first employee reportedly tested positive on Aug. 22. The employee had already been in quarantine and not worked at the Manor of the Plains facility since Aug. 14 due to an outside work exposure by a significant other. On Aug. 31, the second employee, a non-direct care employee, passed an Aug. 26 screening when their last shift had been worked.

Five days passed between the shift worked and positive test and the employee called in to work on Aug. 31 and took a rapid COVID-19 test which the results were positive.

At least 10 additional employees had contact with the second employee and were tested on Sept. 1 with results pending.The latest employee was a new employee who had tested positive on Sept. 4.

"The new employee had contact with only one non-direct care employee during the orientation process before the test results were received, and did not have contact with any other employees or residents," said Gladbach.

According to Manor of the Plains, the positive case will not impact its timeline for reopening pending the results of the employee testing this week.

Manor of the Plains is continuing to follow Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Ford County Health Department, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

