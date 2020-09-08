Team Blake honors the memory of Blake Cazier, who died of cancer shortly after his second birthday yet made a huge impact around the world.

Blake has been the impetus for seeing that other parents facing a child’s cancer diagnosis will have help with bills and ensuring their child will have the best quality of life possible.

Jaclyn Cazier, Blake’s mother, answered questions about Team Blake.

Could you give a little history of Team Blake and how it came to be?

Team Blake all began because of a sweet, blue-eyed little boy named Blake. He had the most precious smile and contagious laugh that stole the hearts of many. Blake was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer at the age of 1. We immediately started treatment in Topeka at Stormont Vail Hospital shortly after. This is where Blake’s father, Chris, had bright orange (orange is the color for leukemia) shirts made with the phrase "Team Blake."

During Blake’s treatment I started a Facebook page to chronicle his journey and update family and friends. Thousands of people across the entire world were drawn to Blake’s journey and his mother’s writings. He quickly captured the hearts of 100,000 followers.

Blake relapsed a few times during treatment before receiving a bone marrow transplant at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City. There, Blake underwent a procedure to save his life, but he also encountered many life-threatening complications. Blake miraculously made it through the transplant and complications. He then lived with me in a Ronald McDonald House for a few months before he was able to return home. Blake remained home for almost two months and even was able to spend the holidays there, as well as celebrate his second birthday with his family. Blake sadly relapsed a few weeks after his second birthday, and we were off to Cincinnati in one last effort to save our son’s life with a trial drug.

The drug failed, and Blake’s condition worsened, so we flew him to Children’s Mercy again so he could have his family at his bedside. Blake left his family’s arms and went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2017.

During Blake’s journey, family and friends hosted a golf tournament to help pay for medical bills. The tournament was a huge success. We were blown away by the outpouring of support from family, friends and the community. This tournament is extremely special because Blake was able to attend the very first tournament. We were released from the hospital days before and surprised everyone that attended. Blake was in heaven riding around on the golf cart all day. He loved to ride the golf cart or what we called "Go Go" at home whenever he was home, so this was the perfect day full of love, laughter and many happy tears. Because of the financial burden that comes with a cancer diagnosis of a child, we wanted to pay it forward and help other families in similar situations. Chris and I founded the Team Blake Foundation in April 2018, and we have been helping local families in northeast Kansas ever since.

What is its purpose and goals?

Throughout Blake’s treatment he mainly spent his days in a hospital room. He would be admitted for a month unable to leave those four walls, and then he would go home for a week. Blake needed constant care. I was an intensive care nurse at Stormont but quit my job to be at Blake’s side every minute of every day caring for him. Blake’s dad, who had his own business, tried to work most days. There were moments during Blake’s treatment when both of us were forced to not work so we could spend what time we had with Blake. However, the bills didn’t stop coming in — medical, mortgage, insurance, electrical. They kept coming and it didn’t matter that you were fighting for your child’s life. The main mission of the Team Blake Foundation is to assist in reducing the burden of childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses on children and their families. The foundation financially supports the families with assisting medical and household expenses, or other related expenses.

Team Blake Foundation also donates to pediatric cancer research. September is childhood cancer awareness month and it’s a month to bring awareness to this underfunded disease. Only 4% of National Cancer Institute research funding goes to pediatric cancer. I realized quickly how little these children are cared for. Blake was denied many drugs which could have saved his life because he didn’t meet the requirements. He may have had one white blood cell too many in his cerebral spinal fluid, or they may have already closed the trial and he was denied. I did not understand as a mother how someone could deny a drug that could save an innocent child’s life. So, the year that Blake passed away, I fought tirelessly to raise $50,000 with the help of the community. All of those funds were donated to a research specifically for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, the type of cancer Blake had. I couldn’t believe how much the community rallied around us and wanted to help. I still look back during my heaviest year of grief and think about how amazing this community really is.

We also send care packages to children all over the United States who are fighting cancer. During Blake’s journey there were so many complete strangers who sent care packages full of Blake’s favorite things. Because people were following him on Facebook, they quickly learned his love for Bubble Guppies, cows and later on Thomas the Train. Blake would open these boxes and would say, "Whoa!" with so much excitement, and for just a moment, he would forget he was sick.

What are some of the events it sponsors?

The Team Blake Memorial Classic Golf Tournament is our largest fundraiser to support our mission. All proceeds raised at our event will go toward grants to assist children and their families as they battle childhood cancer, donating funds to pediatric cancer research and we send care packages to children across the U.S. who are at critical points in their treatment. For the grants we are able to bless families with, this allows the family to focus on what is most important — their child. Some of the grants we have given out in 2020 were to families with children who faced a very sad, terminal prognosis. We like to believe we were able, at the very least, to relieve some of the financial burden associated with household expenses when one or both parents are unable to work due to being the primary caregiver. As these families will tell you, every single minute with your child when you face a terminal diagnosis is precious. We are so proud to say our annual memorial golf tournament assists many children and their families.

What will the money raised be used for?

All of the proceeds will be used to help these families in need. What is unique about our foundation is we have a board of directors; however, not one cent goes to our board. These individuals truly believe in the mission of this foundation, and truly care about helping these families out as they volunteer all of their time. The money is used for grants for the children and their families, as well as a portion is used for research.

How much money has been raised by the group so far?

Total income since beginning of the foundation is $201,400 and the 2019 golf tournament raised $35,155.

How can one enter the upcoming golf tournament?

To enter the golf tournament, you can visit our events page at our website: foreverteamblake.com, email foreverteamblake@gmail.com, or call 785-633-7622. The morning tee time is completely booked, but we still have 1 p.m. slots available.

The date is Sunday, Sept. 13, at Great Life Golf Course, 913 S.E. 29th St., and it is a four-person scramble flighted, double shotgun start. It’s $300 per team and that includes green fees, lunch, a hole-in-one prize, and t-shirts for each player. There will be on-course events, such as longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt. The prizes for the on-course events will be listed prior to signup at the course.

What are some of the year’s other events?

Some of the annual events we do are the golf tournament held in September. We hold it every year during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and because this is the month Blake received his transplant. There is always special meaning behind when we hold our events. We also hold a blood drive in March, which is the month Blake passed away. During Blake’s treatment, chemotherapy would kill the cancer cells, but chemotherapy also kills the good cells in our body, so he would require blood transfusions daily, and sometimes multiple times a day just to stay alive. It’s important to give back to those who need blood, especially during the times we are now living with COVID. We also hold a toy drive which starts the first week of November. We deliver toys to the children at Stormont Vail and at Children’s Mercy during Christmas and also during Easter. These were special times when Blake was hospitalized and the kids do not understand why they can’t go home and spend the holidays with their family, but they do like toys. Seeing your child’s delight playing with toys helps pass the time, because the days are long when you stay in a hospital room for a month at a time or even longer.

What has been the reception for Team Blake events?

When we first started the foundation, there were a lot of people wanting to hold events to help our foundation. As we learned more about how to run a foundation and learned what events were centered towards our goals of helping children, we narrowed down the events we hold as a foundation.

Where can one find more information about Team Blake and childhood cancer?

One can learn more about our foundation through our website at foreverteamblake.com or through our Facebook page, Team Blake. You can learn more about pediatric cancer, the types, treatment, causes and research at National Institute of Health or National Cancer Institute.