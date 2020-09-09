On Sept. 3, Jose Eduardo Juarez, 32, was arrested in Dodge City and charged with several felony counts including attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of aggravated endangering a child.

According to the complaint filed in Ford County District Court, on Aug. 30, Juarez allegedly attempted to kill a person by shooting at them.

The complaint said the shot took place when Juarez shot at the victim while they were in a vehicle.

Among the victims was an adult male and two children who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to the Ford County Attorney's Office.

Upon the arrest, Juarez had been found to have been convicted of felony aggravated battery within the past 10 years and was not legally allowed to possess a firearm leading to the criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, attempted murder in the first degree is a severity level 1 person felony, with a potential penalty between 147 and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and a fine up to $500,000.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a severity level 7 person felony, with a potential penalty between 11 and 34 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines.

Criminal discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle is a severity level 7 person felony, with a potential penalty between 11 and 34 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines.

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a severity level 8 nonperson felony, with a potential penalty between seven and 23 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines and aggravated endangering of a child is a severity level 9 person felony, with a potential penalty between five and 17 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines for each of the two counts.

