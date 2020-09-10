Having you been craving a live music event? From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, The Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., is the venue for music and art.

The collaborative project called Music at Macedonia is a production between local and virtual artists. Creative directors include Doreion Martez of Macedonia Missionary Baptist, musician Emily Diane from Washington, and Veronika Nelson of Hutchinson.

Music at Macedonia brings together a variety of artists who work in a range of styles, including jazz, gospel, blues, and musical theater. Each performance features a different arrangement of musicians with an intention of exploring modern day genre crossover and shared-historic roots. This is one of three music events that will be held at the Art Center.

Music at Macedonia coincides with the exhibit "Dialogue Reconstructed" and follows the theme of embracing diversity in our community. Reclaiming stories and expression through creative ways makes more space for the community to feel included and part of the greater whole.

Veronika Nelson, director of the Heartland Arts and Culture Collective, shared her perspective:

"I've noticed that everyone involved recognizes the importance of building community, spending time with our neighbors, creating together, and the growing space to process our own experiences, along with the experiences of our families and ancestors," Nelson said. "We all do music all the time, and this project is allowing us to dedicate specific energy to the unique heritage we see represented in ourselves and to share and explore that with others."

I have always been an advocate for collaborating. In gathering people together with multiple gifts and purpose, a community can find strength and bonds in every aspect, especially arts and culture.

"Collaboration creates the intersections where we see each other, and are seen, for our unique experiences," Nelson said.

She finds it important to see our collective humanness.

"The Hutch-RC Arts and Humanities Council and the newly-formed Heartland Arts and Culture Collective uses a phrase coined by our peers and friends in 2018, ’Our hearts are in the arts.’ Collaboration in the arts is where our hearts meet and are merry," Nelson said.

We are in dire need of this dynamic in our lives. As creative beings, we can work together to build the community we crave, driven by finding the good in everyone and the strength in approaching life collectively together.

I highly encourage you to indulge in the beauty of art, music and community.

This event is free and open to the public. Be safe, bring your masks and keep to social distancing.

Jennifer Randall, a Hutchinson artist and organizer of Third Thursday, writes an arts and entertainment column for The Hutchinson News. Reach her at jenrandallart@yahoo.com.