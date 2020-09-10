An upcoming round of blood drives by the American Red Cross will arrive on Sept. 16 and run through Sept. 24 at various locations.

During the blood drives, the American Red Cross has said it is looking for people of all races and ethnicities to give blood.

"For a small percentage of the population, finding someone else with the same blood type can be difficult," the Red Cross said in a news release. "While the vast majority of people have types A, B, O or AB blood, some blood types are unique to certain racial and ethnic groups, so a diverse blood supply is important to meeting the medical needs of a diverse patient population.

"Patients who require frequent blood transfusions as part of their treatment, like those with sickle cell disease or other lifelong blood disorders, often need close blood type matches to prevent complications from their transfusion therapy."

To ensure that the right blood product is available at the right time for all patients, all blood types are needed.

The following are the times and locations for the upcoming blood drives in Dodge City and one in Spearville:

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, Dodge City YMCA, 240 San Jose Drive.

• noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, Dodge City Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

• 7:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, Dodge City Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

• 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, Dodge City Community College Student Union, 2501 N. 14th Ave.

• 2-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, St Johns Parish Hall, 100 Main St., Spearville.

Regarding COVID-19 and making a blood donation, the Red Cross said it will test the blood platelet and plasma for COVID-19 antibodies.

"The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms," the Red Cross said. "Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within seven to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org."

The Red Cross will not be conducting diagnostic testing for illnesses, and if you are not feeling well or are ill, the Red Cross asks for you to postpone your blood donation.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before the drive and will be required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visitRedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall or winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

