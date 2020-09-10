HODGEMAN COUNTY — A survey for proposed improvements to K-156 in Hodgeman County is expected to begin Monday, Sept. 14, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The area includes K-156 from 4 miles west of U.S. 283 junction in Jetmore to 228 Road north of Hanston. The length of the survey is 15 miles.

The survey is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

John Lilak, P.S., Survey Project Manager, Bartlett & West will lead this survey for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

A member of the survey crew first will contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property.

Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor.

This project is one of 40 expansion and modernization projects in the Eisenhower (IKE) Legacy transportation program development pipeline announced in May 2020.

Preliminary engineering work — design and additional advance work — is underway on more than half of the projects. No commitment to construction has yet been made.