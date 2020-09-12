Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas announced today a generous grant award from the Robert and Patricia Schmidt Foundation, Hays. This $170,000 grant will provide for long-awaited facility repairs and equipment upgrades. This award will benefit individuals served by DSNWK in Ellis, Russell and Rooks counties and will benefit DSNWK’s services in the Hays, Russell, Stockton, Victoria and Catherine communities.

"We are so blessed to have the Robert and Patricia Schmidt Foundation in our community," said Jerry Michaud, DSNWK President and CEO. "Their continued support has been a tremendous asset to our Mission and has allowed us to address pressing needs that we simply could not have addressed without them for the benefit of those people we serve with intellectual and developmental disabilities in northwest Kansas." Jim Blume, former president of DSNWK shared, "The Schmidt’s great contribution to our area will live on through DSNWK."

Developmental Services would like to thank the Robert and Patricia Schmidt Foundation for their support of DSNWK and the services we provide throughout northwest Kansas.

To give to DSNWK, visit https://dsnwk.giftlegacy.com/ or contact Steve Keil, Director of Development, at 785-625-5678 or steve_keil@mydsnwk.org.

DSNWK is a 501c3 non-profit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the 18 northwest Kansas counties since 1967.