Due to reduced attendance, the Hays Public Library Board of Directors has decided to temporarily change the library’s hours of operation. Beginning September 20, 2020, the library will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays. These hours will be in effect until February 1, 2021.

Library staff and board members reviewed the number of people visiting the library in the evening hours and found that number to be less than ten patrons an hour from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Overall, attendance during that time frame over the past several months had declined by fifty percent compared to last year.

With the library currently under construction limiting areas for gatherings, and COVID-19 precautions in place, there have been no in-person events or activities at the library. This is one of the main reasons that the attendance numbers are down. Those programs are expected to return after the remodel project is completed.

"Reducing service hours is not something we take lightly," expressed Hays Public Library Director Brandon Hines. Hines emphasizes "this is a temporary adjustment needed to adapt to what is currently happening at the library. We intend to return to normal hours when the project is completed early next year."

You can find out more about this and other library programs at hayslibrary.org or by calling 785-625-9014.