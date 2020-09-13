Marcelo Guzman says he finds it "magical" to watch the healing transformation children with disabilities experience when they begin to regularly ride horses.

Their posture changes, their attitude improves and they come to consider themselves athletes, said Guzman, head trainer and program coordinator for the non-profit, Manhattan-based Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding Center, which also has a facility in southwest Shawnee County.

"The kids improve in a physical way and also in a spiritual way, because they have a goal to reach and they’re working for it and they’re making that goal happen," he said.

Guzman coached Hope Ranch’s "para-reining" team as it competed for the first time Saturday and Sunday in the annual "Sunflower Slide" event held by the Kansas Reining Horse Association at Stormont Vail Events Center’s Domer Livestock Arena.

Hope Ranch media coordinator Cathy Scroggs said this marked the first year the Sunflower Slide event included para-reining competition for disabled equestrians, who demonstrated their control of their horses Saturday and Sunday by navigating them through patterns that include circles, turns and spins.

Guzman was once the top-ranked reining rider in the International Equestrian Federation and is currently the novice horse champion in Kansas, Scroggs said.

She said members of Hope Ranch’s para-reining team include Briana Bartlett, a two-time World Champion para-rider from Nebraska.

Bartlett stressed that the "para" part of the phrase "para-reining" means "parallel" to able-bodied sports, and has nothing to do with the word "paraplegic."

Hope Ranch director Ken Scroggs said a lot of children who are disabled really like being around horses, and horses like being around them.

"It works out pretty well," he said.

Scroggs teamed up with his daughter, Kassidy Scroggs, in 2006 -- when Kassidy was 10 years old -- to create Hope Ranch to use horsemanship to improve the lives of people who are physically, cognitively, emotionally and socially disabled.

"We provide a safe environment and atmosphere where the connection with the horse and rider allows each individual to develop a sense of self-worth and hope," says Hope Ranch’s Facebook site.

Cathy Scroggs said Hope Ranch is in its second year of operating Hope Ranch Topeka, a therapeutic riding center located at the site of the former Girl Scout Camp Daisy Hindman at 7250 S.W. Douglas Road.

Hope Ranch is in the process of buying that property, Gary Scroggs said.

Hope Ranch Topeka currently offers riding classes and retreats, Cathy Scroggs said. It held a summer camp in 2019 but this year’s camp was canceled due to COVID-19.

More information about Hope Ranch can be found on its website at https://hoperanchks.org/hrm/index.php or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hoperanchmhk.