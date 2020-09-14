Planning for the 2021 3i Show in Dodge City continues as the first ever 3i Gun Show was announced.

The gun show will run during the three-day 3i Show set for March 18-20, 2021, at Western State Bank Expo Center.

According to the 3i Show, the gun show will be held in the southwest corner on the concrete side of the expo center and consist of gun vendors and private party gun enthusiasts from around the Midwest who travel throughout the area to attend different shows.

"Attendees can expect to find dealers that carry a variety of lawful handguns, rifles, shotguns, collectibles, antique weapons, and other related firearms/weapons accessories," the 3i Show said in a news release. "The 3i Gun Show is a great opportunity for people to find deals, for collectors to find something to complete their collection, and for attendees to make a connection with a dealer. The show will cater to everyone – from families, hobbyists, first time shooters, and professionals."

To contract space, visit the Exhibitor Info page of the 3i SHOW website and print the Gun Show Space Request form at www.3ishow.com.

With a heightened security presence, the show will be conducted in compliance with local and state level laws and regulations.

For more information on the 2021 3i SHOW, visit www.3ishow.com, or contact the Western Kansas Manufacturer's Association office directly toll-free at 877405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

