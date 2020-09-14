A free screening clinic for children from birth to five years of age will be held in Dodge City to help parents to determine if their child’s development is age appropriate.

The screening is planned for Friday, Sept. 25 at Dodge City Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Ross Blvd.

Appointments are necessary so appropriate screening can be accomplished.

Areas to be screened include concepts, motor skills, social development, speech, hearing, and vision. Immunization, physical and nutritional information will also be available

Agencies participating in this clinic include: Arrowhead West, Inc., Southwest Kansas Area Cooperative District, and Compass Behavior Health . The staff from these agencies will assist in the identification of any special needs your child may have and in locating services to meet those needs.

COVID-19 precautionary measures will be taken. Face coverings are required and must have an appointment.

To schedule an appointment to have your child screened please call 620-371-1061. (Spanish Interpreters are available).