Western Plains Physician Practices will be purchasing Medical Heights Medical Center, located at 100 W. Ross Blvd., Building 2 Suite A in Dodge City.

According to Western Plains, the physical location, providers and staff at the practice will remain the same.

Founded in 1984, Medical Heights Medical Center began as the Southwest Clinic before becoming what it is today.

"We’ve been diligently working with Medical Heights, and have admired the exceptional care and outcomes they’ve achieved independently," said regional vice president for physician services of LifePoint Health David Reynolds. "By bringing Medical Heights into the Physician Practice family, our community will benefit from the enhanced access to high-quality medical care.

"In turn, we can better support the providers with the clinical expertise and quality initiatives we have in place within our Physician Practices."

Medical Heights Medical Center offers multiple services, including obstetrics and gynecology, family care, pediatrics and general surgery.

Owned by physicians Win M. Kyi and Aye M. Win, the practice has grown over the years, and in joining Western Plains, Medical Heights sees an "opportunity to further advance the access to and quality of healthcare in the community."

Other providers at Western Plains Medical Heights include Jessica Calvo, M.D.; Sandra Herder, APRN; and Jennifer Marsell, APRN, FNP-C.

For appointments, contact Heights at 620-227-3141.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.