MONTEZUMA — Curated by internationally renowned artist and teacher Nancy Crow, "Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints" is an exhibit focused on the art of quilt-making currently on display at Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma.

According to museum director Kim Legleiter the display presents 17 works by seven fiber artists representing the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

"Material Pulses is the culmination of my mission to bring back the majesty, strength, and energy of textile works, particularly large quilts," said Crow in a news release.

Crow is cofounder of Quilt Surface Design and Quilt National and has taught quilt-making as an art form in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, England, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the U.S.

The exhibition is on display now to Oct. 10 at the Stauth Memorial Museum.

Organized by ExhibitsUSA, the exhibition is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

According to Crow, trends in the medium follow a track of smaller quilts in more neutral colors, and she asked, why? The pull of quilting lies in its large, forceful presence and the freedom to use color joyously, she said. Making a quilt is a physical activity, involving piecing parts on working spaces that can span entire walls.

The museum exhibit will feature quilts, quilts, mixed media and installation work, with some quilts reaching up to 101 inches high.

One of the featured artists, Elizabeth Brandt, balances large geometric and organic shapes while at the same time flirting with a demanding dark palette, according to Legleiter.

"Jayne Willoughby’s work on one side seems contemplative, while the other spouts riotous color systems," said Legleiter. "Mary Lou Alexander has been exploring shibori (a Japanese dyeing method) for decades, and utilized this technique to exemplify the beauty of mark-making.

"Barb Wills printed her fabrics, both cotton and silk, with original woodcuts created from Shina wood, using cutting tools from Japan."

Other exhibition artists featured will be Denise L. Roberts, Albright, W.Va.; Claire Benn, Surrey, England; Jayne Willoughby, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Mary Lou Alexander, Hubbard, Ohio; Christine Mauersberger, Cleveland, Ohio; Barb Wills, Prescott, Ariz.; and Elizabeth Brandt, Holland, Mich.

For more information or schedule a tour, call 620-846-2527.

Business hours for Stauth Memorial Museum, 111 N. Aztec St. in Montezuma, are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated to help with the costs to host exhibitions.

For other information and more about Stauth Memorial Museum, visit the website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org.

