It has gone by in a flash it seems.

And now the 2020 racing season at Dodge City Raceway Park concludes with Saturday night’s Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Championship Memorial atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

It has been a condensed season that didn’t get under way until June 20, more than two-and-a-half months after the originally scheduled April 4 season opener, due to COVID-19 concerns.

And now, three quick months later since the green flag finally flew at DCRP, five racers will earn their championship crowns on Saturday night.

The Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars will square off with the United Rebel Sprint Series for the final time this season with the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks closing out their DCRP seasons as well.

Saturday’s racing action will get under way at 7:30 p.m.

Action will conclude atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval for Karts and Micros on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. with free admission to the grandstands courtesy of Family Outdoor Recreation.

Taylor Velasquez (DCRP Sprint Cars), Dakota Sproul (IMCA Modifieds), Mike Lunow (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Chris Oliver (IMCA Stock Cars) and Tathan Burkart (IMCA Hobby Stocks) lead their respective classes into the finale with battles raging on for positions among the top ten in final points in each division.

Zach Blurton will be gunning for a third consecutive Soderberg Memorial win in the DCRP Sprint Car ranks and fourth overall after winning the inaugural event in 2013. Last year’s win matched Taylor Velasquez three wins in the event with Jake Bubak taking the other win.

Other Soderberg winners last year included Clay Sellard in IMCA Modifieds, Blaine Walt in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Chris Oliver in IMCA Stock Cars and Tathan Burkhart in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Chris Oliver and Tathan Burkhart are vying for third consecutive Soderberg wins along with Blurton. Burkhart became the first in Hobby Stocks to post multiple Soderberg wins with a second in a row last year while Oliver joined Angel Munoz in the Stock Car ranks with two triumphs.

Brendon Gemmill ranks as the only Modified competitor to post multiple Soderberg wins with two while the Sport Modifieds have offered up seven different winners in as many years.

Past Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship Winners:

2019 – Zach Blurton (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars), Clay Sellard (IMCA Modifieds), Blaine Walt (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Chris Oliver (IMCA Stock Cars), Tathan Burkhart (IMCA Hobby Stocks).

2018 – Zach Blurton (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars), Brendon Gemmill (IMCA Modifieds), Dakota Sproul (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Chris Oliver (IMCA Stock Cars), Tathan Burkhart (IMCA Hobby Stocks).

2017 – Taylor Velasquez (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars), William Nusser (IMCA Modifieds), Brian Davidson (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Angel Munoz (IMCA Stock Cars), Duane Wahrman (IMCA Hobby Stocks).

2016 – Jake Bubak (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars), Cole Traugott (IMCA Modifieds), Jeff Kaup (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Michael Pepper (IMCA Stock Cars), David Berger (IMCA Hobby Stocks).

2015 – Taylor Velasquez (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars), Brendon Gemmill (IMCA Modifieds), Jamie French (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Angel Munoz (IMCA Stock Cars), Reagan Sellard (IMCA Hobby Stocks).

2014 – Taylor Velasquez (URSS Sprint Cars), Jesse Richter (IMCA Modifieds), Nate Ginest (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Ron Hartman (IMCA Stock Cars), Cody Davis (Thunder Cars), Jarett Lunow (Hornets).

2013 – Zach Blurton (URSS Sprint Cars), Ryan Heger (IMCA Modifieds), Josh Appel (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Ron Hartman (IMCA Stock Cars), Dan Rogers (Thunder Cars), James Phelps (Hornets).

Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship Winners by Division:

DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars: Zach Blurton 3, Taylor Velasquez 3, Jake Bubak 1.

IMCA Modifieds: Brendon Gemmill 2, Ryan Heger 1, William Nusser 1, Jesse Richter 1, Clay Sellard 1, Cole Traugott 1.

IMCA Sport Modifieds: Josh Appel 1, Brian Davidson 1, Jamie French 1, Nate Ginest 1, Jeff Kaup 1, Dakota Sproul 1, Blaine Walt 1.

IMCA Stock Cars: Ron Hartman 2, Angel Munoz 2, Chris Oliver 2, Michael Pepper 1.

IMCA Hobby Stocks: Tathan Burkhart 2, David Berger 1, Reagan Sellard 1, Duane Wahrman 1.

General admission for Saturday’s Seventh Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship at DCRP is just $15 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult.