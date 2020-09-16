The 88th Kansas Junior Livestock Show will debut a total of 1,880 animal entries from 784 youths from all over Kansas, including Ford County, from Oct. 2-4 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

The young exhibitors’ entries will feature 135 market steers, 368 breeding heifers, 228 market hogs, 260 breeding gilts, 280 market lambs, 277 breeding ewes, 175 market goats and 176 commercial does. This event is the largest youth show in the state, with 95 counties participating.

Ford County exhibitors and their events include:

• From Dodge City, Briggs Kerr for the Commercial Gilt; Brooklynn Kerr for the Commercial Gilt and Market Barrow; Adeline Robinson for Meat Goat and Commercial Doe; Halle Robinson for Meat Goat and Commercial Doe; Josie Robinson for Commercial Doe; and Easton Shenk for Market Steer, MainTainer Heifer, and Commercial Heifer.

• From Spearville, Braeden Simon for Commercial Ewe and Quinlan Simon for Market Lamb.

• From Bucklin, Lincoln Martin for the Commercial Gilt, Market Barrow, and Duroc Gilt.

• From Wright, Jayden Torres for Market Lamb.

Reno County currently leads the state with the most exhibitors at 36, while the largest number of total livestock entries is Douglas County, with 83.

Additionally, Pottawatomie County competitors have entered the most market goats at 12.

KJLS will award cash to exhibitors of the top five animals in both market and breeding shows in all four species, with direct cash payouts ranging from $4,000 to $500 for steers, $1,000 to $300 for heifers, $2,000 to $500 for market hogs, $750 to $250 for breeding gilts, $2,000 to $300 for market lambs, $500 to $50 for registered ewes, $500 to $100 for commercial ewes, $2,000 to $400 for market goats, and $750 to $200 for commercial doe kids.

In addition, KJLS will present several scholarships, during the show to exhibitors who have excelled academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA. For 28 years, the KJLS scholarship program has awarded a total of $472,900 to 337 KJLS exhibitors since 1993. Last year a total of $22,000 was presented to 14 individuals.

A showmanship contest will be held, separate from the selection of species champions, with the top showman in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions of each species receiving a silver belt buckle. Prizes also will be awarded for second through fifth place in each division.

KJLS will again offer the LEAD Challenge, an educational and advocacy event that provides an opportunity for exhibitors to learn about current industry issues and apply that information in a competitive environment.

Exhibitors will be divided into different three age divisions, junior, intermediate and senior, and all will participate in the LEAD Listen & Learn showmanship and skills stations, including an interview. There are 31 juniors, 52 intermediates and 37 seniors entered in this year’s challenge.

The Kansas Livestock Foundation, in conjunction with KJLS, will sponsor a club calf show and sale on Oct. 3.

Steer and heifer prospects from some of the top club calf producers in the Midwest will be consigned, with proceeds from sale commission proceeds going toward KLF Youth in Agriculture scholarships.

The Mid-America Classic Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest that has been held for more than 30 years will be held Oct. 2 in conjunction with the main show. This event provides competitors the opportunity to sharpen their livestock evaluation skills, develop their critical thinking and decision-making abilities, and refine their public speaking skills.

KLA and Kansas State University are major sponsors of the show, along with Cargill, Merck Animal Health, Seaboard Foods, American AgCredit, Kansas Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Financial Services, the Kansas Department of Agriculture and Friends of KJLS.