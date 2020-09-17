The future of the Safe Streets crime prevention organization no longer appeared to be at risk Thursday after the Topeka Police Department chose to provide it nearly $61,000 in annual funding it had initially planned to discontinue in 2021.

"Safe Streets is good," Topeka City Councilman Mike Padilla said Thursday afternoon. "Funding will be provided."

Padilla had told his fellow council members at their meeting Tuesday evening that Safe Streets’ future was at risk. He asked them to work with him to arrange for that program to remain active here.

Councilman Neil Dobler said Tuesday evening that he also supported continuing Safe Streets, if possible.

Gretchen Spiker, public information specialist for Topeka police, confirmed Thursday that the department now intends next year to provide Safe Streets $60,825, the same amount as this year.

Safe Streets is run by Topeka-based Prevention and Recovery Services, for which the executive director is Michelle Voth.

Safe Streets’ Facebook page says it was founded in the fall of 1995 to create a healthier community by addressing substance abuse and crime through prevention education and citizen empowerment.

Safe Streets oversees activities here that include the National Night Out Against Crime, through which neighborhoods across Topeka and Shawnee County hold block parties to bring people together.