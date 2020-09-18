Manor of the Plains identified three cases of COVID-19 among three direct-care staff and one COVID-19-positive resident after three rounds of surveillance testing.

"As Ford County continues to have one of the highest COVID-19 transmission rates in the state, our campus continues to be vigilant in our efforts to protect our residents and employees," said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.

In compliance with a new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mandate, Manor of the Plains is conducting surveillance testing of all employees, volunteers and agency staff based on the COVID-19 positivity rate of the county.

Manor of the Plains is testing twice a week based on Ford County’s positivity rate.

According to Manor of the Plains, the resident was one of four residents identified as close contacts of a third-party service provider who tested positive after providing services at the campus last week and has been in quarantine since Friday, Sept. 11.

With the first round of employee surveillance testing this week, the four residents were tested Sept. 14 and the other three residents tested negative.

"The COVID positive resident has been moved to the designed COVID-19 isolation area to be cared for by the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team," said Brittany Gladbach, Manor of the Plains in Dodge City marketing director, in a news release. "We will follow CDC and KDHE guidelines for when the residents may come out of isolation.

"Under the current guidelines, symptomatic residents may leave isolation when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the resident’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the resident’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared."

According to Gladbach, asymptomatic positive residents will quarantine for 14 days and Rapid Response Team members are following doctor’s orders for treatment protocols and following CDC infection prevention protocols.

In the Sept. 14 surveillance testing, Manor of the Plains tested 59 employees and three employees tested positive.

The employees last worked Sept. 16.

"All three employees passed pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," Gladbach said. "All three employees tested negative in two rounds of surveillance testing last week.

"The first employee was notified of the positive result during their shift Sept. 16 and sent home immediately."

The employee identified two co-workers, who also were at work Wednesday, as close contacts.

"The second employee’s surveillance test results were still pending, so the employee was tested with the campus’ new point of care testing machine," Gladbach said. "That result was positive.

"The employee was notified and immediately sent home to quarantine. The other close contact also was administered a point of care test, which was negative. That employee’s surveillance test from Sept. 14 also was negative.

"The third positive employee also worked in health care. The employee was notified of the positive result and removed from the schedule. The employees are recuperating at home."

Symptomatic employees may return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared under the current guidelines, according to Gladbach. Employees who are asymptomatic are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

A second round of surveillance testing took place on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and Manor of the Plains is awaiting the results.

The tests were a mass test of all residents.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com