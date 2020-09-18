On Sept. 16, Trinity Manor in Dodge City confirmed four residents tested positive for COVID-19 along with three staff members.

The confirmation came from the facility's Facebook page and said that notifications were made to family members.

"If a staff member tests positive," the Facebook post said, "they are not allowed to enter Trinity Manor. All staff are being tested to ensure no other cases are active."

At this time, Trinity Manor is allowing window visits for family members for all residents or virtual visits via phone, laptop, email or social media can be arranged.

For Ford County, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment report stated there were 48 new positive cases on Sept. 14, with 37 new cases on Sept. 16., giving a total of 2,571 cases since the pandemic started with 9,235 total tests conducted giving a testing rate of 274.7 per 1,000 people.

There have been 93 total hospitalizations with 35 ICU admissions and 73 patient discharges in Ford County and 13 deaths.

Dodge City Public Schools announced a new system of reporting COVID-19 cases to the public through its website, https://tinyurl.com/y423725h.

As of Sept. 16, there are a total of nine positive cases for Dodge City Unified School District 443 staff and 14 students.

Per school, the report says there are:

• Three staff members at Dodge City High School with five students.

• Two students at the alternative campus.

• One staff and and one student at Dodge City Middle School

• One student at Central Elementary School

• One staff member at Linn Elementary School.

• One staff member and two students at Miller Elementary School.

• One student at Soule Elementary School.

• One student at Sunnyside Elementary School.

• One student at Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Center and three staff members in the transportation department.

The KDHE stated on Sept. 16 they would be making updates to its listing for cluster reporting.

"We received lots of feedback, both positive and negative, after releasing the locations of active outbreaks last week," the KDHE said on its website. "We know people appreciate the transparency and information and that it allows Kansans to make informed decisions when accessing personal risk.

"KDHE staff has taken the feedback we received and is currently assessing ways in which we can report this information in a way that reflects current COVID-19 case increases. As we assess our process, we will not be releasing outbreak names and locations today, but anticipate doing so on Wednesday, Sept. 23."

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com