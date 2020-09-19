People have until the end of the month to respond to the 2020 census.

The U.S. Census Bureau has announced that data collection for the census will end Sept. 30.

As of Friday, the state of Kansas had a 98% response rate for the census. That includes a 69.2% "self-response" rate among Kansans and an additional 28.8% response rate resulting from follow-up efforts by census personnel with people who had not responded, according to a 2020 census website.

While most Kansans have responded to the census, Leavenworth County Commission Chairman Doug Smith said it is important for everyone to be counted.

Throughout the year, Smith has been encouraging county residents to respond to the census.

He said census data impacts federal funding for the county and its communities.

"It’s the federal dollars that flows to us," he said.

He said funding made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act has been based largely on population.

Smith said businesses also look at census information when determining whether to locate in a community.

"A lot of people use the census," he said.

The U.S. Constitution requires a census be conducted every 10 years. This year marks the 24th time the country has counted its population since 1790, according to a website for the 2020 census.

People can still respond to the census by visiting ww.2020census.gov, calling 844-330-2020 or mailing back the forms that were sent to their homes.

