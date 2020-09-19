Leavenworth County residents may have recently received a postcard from the U.S. Postal Service regarding ballots sent through the mail.

While the postcard does not include information that is specific to Leavenworth County, County Clerk Janet Klasinski said the mailer offers good advice.

The postcard recommends people who wish to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 election give themselves and their election officials "ample time to complete the process."

The postcard recommends people request advance, or absentee, ballots at least 15 days before Election Day and mail them back no later than seven days before Election Day.

The U.S. Postal Service has faced scrutiny recently. Some have expressed concern about how operational changes at the agency may impact delivery in a year when many may be relying on mail ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postcard sent to residents states the U.S. Postal Service is "committed to providing you a secure, effective way to deliver your ballot."

The County Clerk’s Office will begin mailing advance ballots to voters who have requested them on Oct. 14.

Klasinski, who serves as the county election officer, said Oct. 27, one week before the election, will be the last day her office will send out advance ballots to voters.

The Clerk’s Office can continue to accept advance ballots that arrive in the mail up to the Friday after the election. But the ballots have to be postmarked on or before Election Day in order to be counted.

Klasinski said people also can return advance ballots using drop boxes set up by her office.

Three ballot drop boxes already are in place at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Lansing City Hall and the county government annex building in Tonganoxie.

Klasinski said two more drop boxes will be set up ahead of the Nov. 3 election. They will be located at Leavenworth City Hall and Basehor Community Library.

People also can drop off their advance ballots at any polling location on Election Day, according to the County Clerk’s website.

Klasinski said there may be voters who submit applications for advance ballots but decide they instead want to vote at the polls on Election Day. Klasinski asks these voters to notify her office as soon as possible so ballots will not be mailed to them.

"They cannot wait until Election Day to let us know," she said.

More voter information can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/elections

