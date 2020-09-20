Leon Dultmeier drove a "deuce two and a half ton" truck when he served in the U.S. Army from 1953-54.

"They hold about anything," said Dultmeier, a member of Rolling Thunder Living History Foundation. "Food, ammo, troops, anything you could want or need in the army."

Dultmeier said he hauled parts for the "Atomic Annie," or the M65 atomic cannon. On Sunday, Dultmeier was not driving around parts for the artillery cannon; instead, he was in Gage Park at the first annual Family Car Cruise.

The cruise transformed the Gage Park war memorial into a showcase for old cars. Everything from 75-year old military vehicles to 1932 Ford Roadsters were on display.

Darlene Lillo, a volunteer who helped coordinate the Family Car Cruise, said the event is trying to raise money to build a World War II memorial in Gage Park. Lillo said they are about $5,000 away from raising enough funds for the memorial. The park has a World War I, Korean War and all war memorial. Lillo said after the WWII memorial is built, a Vietnam and War on Terrorism memorial will be constructed.

Lillo said this event raised funds by hosting raffles and charging $20 to showcase a car. People who were not able to attend the event can go to the Gage Park Memorial page on Facebook and donate that way. Lillo said she was approved to put a donate button on the page Thursday and is working to get it active soon.

She said it is important to construct another memorial "so people never forget." Dultmeier echoed Lillo’s sentiments and said people may not connect much with past wars.

"They are not really related to it as civilians," he said. "They hardly know there was a war anymore."

Mike Williams served in the U.S. Army from 1970-76 and brought his 1932 Ford Roadster to the event. Williams said he only had the car for two weeks and that this was the first time he showed off the roadster.

"It’s good that we look at history and we look at what has happened in the past," Williams said. "Unfortunately, we are losing a lot of our veterans from WWII and the Korean War now as everyone is getting older. But it’s important to cherish those traditions and memories of what happened."

Steve Hood, U.S. Army veteran and member of the Rolling Thunder Living History Foundation, said the foundation will take the vehicles, like the two-ton truck they brought today, to events as much as they can. Hood said it feels good when he sees children or veterans come up to the trucks to learn about history or reminisce about the time they served.

Lillo said there will be a Freedom Isn’t Free motorcycle ride on Oct. 3 that will also raise funds for war memorials. More information can be found on the Gage Park Memorial Facebook page.

"It’s nice to know that they want to donate for this cause because there are a lot of things to be donated for," Lillo said. "It’s nice to know we still get some heart for our veterans."