The curtains came down upon the 2020 racing season atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval with Jaden Smith and Deekan McRoberts topping the 30-lap Family Outdoor Recreation Kart features.

Jaden Smith led the initial 17 circuits of the Adult Kart feature before surrendering the point to sibling Jordan Smith. Jordan led the next ten rounds only to have Jaden battle back into the lead on the 27th round on the way to the $50 triumph ahead of Jordan Smith and Daniel Williams.

In the 30-lap Junior Kart feature, Deekan McRoberts worked his way past Travis Pack on the sixth round and the led the rest of the way to finish off a perfect season with the $50 win.

McRoberts doubled on the day, also completing a perfect season of Novice Junior Sprint competition while Briggs Williams put the finishing touches on a championship season in the Advanced Junior Sprints.

McRoberts wasn’t the only one to double in the season finale, as Tanner Johnson beat Ace Moore to the line in both the Winged "A" Class and Non-Wing "A" Class Micro Sprints.

Randle McRoberts rounded out the day by winning the Open Outlaw Kart feature event.

The Finishes:

Winged "A" Class: 1. 86-Tanner Johnson, 2. 49a-Ace Moore, 3. 17-Daniel Williams, 4. 72-Kye Ricke, 5. 9-Jaden Holder, 6. 49-Zak Moore (DNS).

Non-Wing "A" Class: 1. 86-Tanner Johnson, 2. 49a-Ace Moore, 3. 27-Shae Ricke, 4. 9-Jaden Holder, 5. 49-Zak Moore.

Junior Sprints (Advanced): 1. 49-Briggs Williams, 2. 3k-Keenan Hernandez, 3. 49h-Isabella Holt, 4. 1s-Cam Smith, 5. 71-Brodie Williams.

Junior Sprints (Novice): 1. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 2. 2-Kelby Fetters, 3. 70-Rawlin Cooley, 4. 57b-Bryan Isenbart.

Open Outlaw Karts: 1. 75-Randle McRoberts, 2. 2T-Trevor Smith, 3. 01-Jesse Smith, 4. 57-Tanner Brunson.

Adult Karts: 1. 21-Jaden Smith, 2. 22x-Jordan Smith, 3. 212-Daniel Willams, 4. 65-Kohl Ricke, 5. 5-Gage Robertson, 6. 10-Caitlin Holt, 7. 9x-Dakota Schellhamer, 8. 22-Cindy Holt, 9. 29-Noah Illk, 10. 316-Brent Austin, 11. 7-Beau Ricke, 12. 75-Randle McRoberts (DNS), 13. 14-Kris Moore (DNS).

Junior Karts: 1. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 2. 8T-Travis Pack, 3. 1x-Reis Ochs, 4. 57b-Bryan Isenbart, 5. 01jr-Rase Smith, 6. 57-Aiden Cox, 7. 54c-Caleb Gresty, 8. 45-Ryker Williams, 9. 51-Caleb Peterson, 10. 81jr-Max Cunningham.