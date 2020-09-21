HaysMed’s annual drive-thru flu shot clinic has been scheduled for Sunday, September 27. The event, which will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer free flu shots for all residents older than 6 months.

For the safety of the public and also those working the flu drive, masks will be required for all people ages 2 years and up. In addition, physical distancing will be observed at all locations on campus.

It will be the 21th year the hospital has offered the community service, and approximately 3,500 people are expected to be vaccinated during the free clinic.

People age 10 and up can receive their free flu shot without leaving their vehicles. HaysMed volunteers will direct traffic during the event.

Children 6 months through 9 years of age will be vaccinated on the west side of the Center for Health Improvement. Adults attending with children can also receive their shots in the same location.

More than 100 volunteers will be on hand to help with the event. HaysMed partners with Fort Hays State University and North Central Kansas Vo-Tech as both facilities provide students to help with the shots.

There will be no nasal flu vaccine at the drive-thru flu shot clinic. There will be no egg free vaccines available at the drive-thru flu shot clinic. People with a severe egg allergy will need to contact their local healthcare provider for their flu vaccine.

The event is sponsored by the Hays Medical Center Foundation. While there is no cost for flu shots, participants are asked to bring a canned food item to benefit the Community Assistance Center.

The vaccine also is available at HaysMed clinics for patients who are unable to attend the drive-thru flu shot event. Charges will apply at regular clinic visits, though the vaccine is covered by most health insurance plans.