On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 56 new coronavirus cases in Ford County out of 171 new tests conducted giving a 279.8 per 1,000 people testing rate, the highest in the state.

The case rate is 78.1 per 1,000 people, also the highest in the state.

Ford County had no new hospitalizations over the weekend.

According to the KDHE, as of Sept. 1, in accordance with an updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definition, a confirmed case is defined as a person who tested positive by polymerise chain reaction (test).

"A probable case is defined as a person with: a) presumptive lab evidence (antigen) or b) no lab testing but meeting clinical case criteria and is epi-linked," according to the KDHE website. "Cases are based on individual people, not on the number of tests. A person with multiple tests is only counted once."

On Monday, 64 new cases were confirmed by the KDHE out of 232 new tests conducted, giving a test rate of 286.7 per 1,000 people with no new hospitalizations and 13 deaths.

Dodge City Public Schools released its latest COVID-19 rates on Friday.

According to Dodge City USD 443, there are 10 cases among staff and 16 students who have tested positive.

At Dodge City High School, there are two staff and six student cases. At alternative campus, there are two students who tested positive.

At Dodge City Middle School, there are three staff members and two students who tested positive for the virus.

At Beeson Elementary School, there is one student; at Central Elementary School, one student; at Linn Elementary School, two staff members; at Miller Elementary School, one staff member and one student; at Soule Elementary School, one student; at Sunnyside Elementary School, one student; and at Bright Beginnings Early Childhood Center, one student and two staff members in the transportation department.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.