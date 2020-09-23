Jaime Rodriguez, 35, was arrested Sunday in Ford County and charged with two felony counts of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to the complaint filed in Ford County District Court, the charges stem from two alleged incidents that occurred on Dec. 25, 2019, and July 1, 2020.

The complaint states Rodriguez allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under 14 years of age and engaged in unlawful lewd fondling and touching of the child.

"Both count 1 and Count 2 are off-grid person felonies," assistant Ford County Attorney James Crux said. "Each is punishable by a potential life sentence upon conviction."

Rodriguez made his first appearance in court on Monday.

