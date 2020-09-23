The county has received more than $1 million in requests from non-profit agencies for the remaining $800,000-plus in CARES Act funds, and the application period is still open, the county administrator reported Tuesday.

"We’ll have our first meeting Wednesday to look at the applications," he said of a task force created to allocate dollars the county received to distribute. "The deadline hasn’t passed, but we’ll meet to look at how the applications look, what might be missing or if we have more questions."

"It will take some paring back," he told the county commission. "A lot of its revenue lost by the non-profits (due to the novel coronavirus)."

In other business Tuesday:

– The County Commission approved a request by Fire District 4 to use equipment reserves to purchase a used fire engine at a cost not to exceed $100,000.

Chief Kent Branscom explained that a pumper truck had failed a water pressure test, but he was advised it would cost more to repair the truck than replace it. The department has nearly $500,000 in its equipment reserve.

Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar said the truck is one of four they’ll be recommending be replaced over the next five to seven years at the department, and that a future equipment replacement schedule will be established.

Branscom said they also need to replace 40 packs with bottles. They’ve received one quote of $25,244 for tanks with rebuilt valves, or $40,844 for ones with new valves. The commission advised Branscom to put the issue on a future agenda and provide written information in advance.

– As part of its consent agenda, the board approved buying two 2021 Ram Tradesman 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 trucks for the Solid Waste Department from Allen Samuels for a total cost of $54,036, which includes trading in two 2009 trucks.