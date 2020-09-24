GREAT BEND—It’s about to get wacky in the Fine Arts Auditorium as Barton Theatre presents its fall production "Charley’s Aunt," by Brandon Thomas. The show will have four runs at the following dates and times with social distancing guidelines being followed and live-stream tickets also available: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 2 p.m. Oct. 4. Tickets can be purchased at theatre.bartonccc.edu.

Grady Bolding, 33, of Great Bend who plays "Lord Fancourt Babberley" said the play is a great way to escape mentally.

"It’s been a tough year for everyone and it’s time for a good laugh," he said. "This is a performance by solid professionals young and old."

James Mayes, 35, of Ellsworth who plays "Charley" agreed that the lighthearted nature of the show is much-needed right now.

"This show has witty, fast-paced banter, inside jokes and breaches of the fourth wall, as well as fantastic performances by some very gifted actors," he said. "I think anyone and everyone that would enjoy a break from reality for even a little while to be entertained by some fantastic art should most definitely make it out to see this great performance. ‘The key to a long life is lots of laughter.’ I'm not sure who said that or where that quote came from but I guarantee they were very old and very funny!"

The idea to do a show full of laughs came from the top down. Theatre Director Miller James loved the not-so-serious pacing of the show and made it an easy choice for him.

"I wanted a play that would allow us to escape," he said. "Instead of doing a dire play about hazmat suits, I wanted fun and escapism … the audience can expect hilarity and a moment to enjoy the present. We can’t assume to know what tomorrow brings, but this theatrical presentation allows us a moment where what we know now might bring hope for reconciliation, and, of course…love."

For more information contact James at millerj@bartonccc.ed or (620) 792-9205