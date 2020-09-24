The Friendship Feast in Dodge City is a recent recipient of grants from the Southwest Kansas Community Foundation and Scroggins Foundation.

According to feast kitchen manager Sarah Speakman, one of the grants was used to replace the dining room chairs at the feast while the Scroggins grant will be used to provide meals.

"We are very grateful to have received this grant," Speakman said. "The grant from the Scroggins Foundation will help with the cost of providing these meals in a safe and loving environment."

Located at the First Presbyterian Church, 803 Central Ave., the Friendship Feast has been serving nutritious meals to the hungry in the community each weekday since 2000, serving close to 4,000 children per year with about 60 meals per day.

"We are a nonprofit organization that depends entirely on donations and contributions from the community," Speakman said. "We are so grateful for all the support. Southwest Kansas Community Foundation and Scroggins Foundation continued support helps us touch lives and make friends one hot meal at a time."

