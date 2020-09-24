Grammy-nominated concert artist Jan Kraybill will be performing an organ recital Oct. 24 at St. Cornelius' Episcopal Church, 200 W. Spruce St. in Dodge City.

St. Cornelius' Episcopal Church is the oldest church in continuous use in Dodge City and this will be Kraybill’s second time there, after playing a dedication recital in October 2019 in honor of the completion of the church’s new organ.

"Basically we were so amazed at the way she played, and we knew it was going to be wonderful but she gave just an amazing recital last year, that even a year ago, we wanted to bring her back," said Kerry Kublic, organist and choirmaster at St. Cornelius' Episcopal Church. "It’s another chance to showcase her talents and the organ."

The recital will feature organ pieces from different eras and styles as it showcases the instrument's full range of tonal and symphonic abilities.

In addition to her concert work, Kraybill is the organ conservator at The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Mo.; organist-in-residence at the Community of Christ Headquarters in Independence, Mo.; and organist at Village on Antioch Presbyterian Church in Overland Park.

"We’re tremendously excited to have her back again and can’t wait to hear her live again," said Kublic.

While the recital is free and open to the public, social distancing will be encouraged by reserving seating ahead of time. Guests will also be asked to wear masks.

There also are plans to livestream the concert.

For more information and to reserve seats, contact St. Cornelius' Episcopal Church at 620-227-6975 or email stcorneliusmusic@gmail.com.