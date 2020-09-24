Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of East Seventh Avenue and North Walnut streets. This property was purchased by the Hutchinson School District very early in the city's history. In 1884, the Northside School was built here.

This was an all grades school until the Central High School was built at 5th and Maple in 1891. In 1910, the Northside School was razed and a new Hutchinson High School was built on this property.

In 1958, the high school started its move to the 821 East 13th facility, first as the Plaza Jr. High, then in 1960 as the new Hutchinson High School.

That year the old high school at 28 E. 7th was converted to be the Central Junior High. In 1983, the two new middle schools concept were opened in other locations and the aging Central location was razed. In 2002, The Salvation Army built a new facility on the east end of this property, ending the long history of school ownership.

The Salvation Army building today is addressed as 700 N. Walnut and owned by the Salvation Army out of Kansas City, Missouri.