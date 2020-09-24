In Wednesday’s Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 case report, Ford County added 65 new cases of the virus out of 152 tests conducted.

The testing rate for the county is 291.2 per 1,000 people, remaining the highest in the state.

The KDHE said there were three new hospitalizations, one new ICU admission and one mechanical ventilation.

Wednesday also marked a renewal of the cluster summary report being released to the public.

On its website the KDHE said, "KDHE will release the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days every Wednesday," in regards to the cluster summary report.

The cluster summary report for Ford County showed Dodge City Community College with 14 cases in the last 14 days; SunPorch of Dodge City with 16 cases; National Beef with 20; Abundant Life Family Church — Revival Event with nine; Dodge City USD 443 with 10 and DCCC athletics with six.

"This will be published once a week in accordance with the COVID-19 Exposure Location Identification Policy," the KDHE website said. "This listing includes only cases within the last 14 days and does not include a cumulative case count associated with the locations.

"Once a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list."

