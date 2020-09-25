The Dodge City High School cross country team attended the McPherson Invitational on Thursday.

Traditionally the varsity would be at either Stillwater, Okla. for the OSU Jamboree or Lawrence for the Rim Rock Classic and the junior varsity would attend the Goddard Invitational this week.

Due to COVID-19 concerns those three meets were all cancelled and the team was able to get in the McPherson meet.

The Lady Demons took first in the 10-school meet, defeating 2nd place Hays by 13 points.

The team was led by Serenity Larson picking up her 3rd individual title on the season followed by Norma Rodriguez in 2nd and Daisy Orozco in 8th.

In the JV race the DCHS ladies finished 2nd behind Hays. The top 10 placers in JV were Isabel Sandoval in 4th and Vanessa Rivero in 9th.

The next outing for the DCHS cross country team will be the Newton Invitational on Oct. 3.

Varsity Team Results:

1st Dodge City 38

2nd Hays 51

3rd Winfield 86

4th Hutchinson 127

5th Wichita Trinity 143

6th Andale 157 19th

7th Clearwater 165

8th Salina Central 196

9th Buhler 216

Incomplete team: McPherson

Dodge City varsity individuals 5KM

1st Serenity Larson 21:10

2nd Norma Rodriguez 21:23

8th Daisy Orozco 22:25

14th Andrea Yates 22:53

15th Karina Herrera 22:57

19th Anna Ridgway 23:40

31st Mariela Lopez 24:52

JV Team Results

1st Hays 17

2nd Dodge City 47

3rd Hutchinson 79

8 schools with incomplete teams

Dodge City JV individuals 5KM

4th Isabel Sandoval 25:39

9th Vanessa Rivero 25:59

11th Karina Estrada 27:04

14th Fantasy Delira 27:37

17th Yessica Dozal 28:21

24th Emma Rohr 29:12

31st Camila Castanon 29:37

32nd Sarah Arraiga 29:40

33rd Antonia Pablo 29:43

39th Gisel Dominguez 31:06

40th Alondra Gonzalez 31:15

40th Mariah Biltz 32:23

45th Yareli Lopez 33:00

46th Grace Pelton 33:05

47th Mia Rayo 33:16

52nd Deysi Ponce 34:02

59th Emily Jimenez 36:17

60th Natalie Jimenez 37:44

63rd Anahi Velasquez 42:27