Dodge City resident Roderick Baker will be running for 24 hours on Sept. 26 in order to raise awareness for people recovering from various mental issues and addictions, such as alcohol, drugs, gambling and plenty more vices that many people work to pull themselves away from every day.

September is Recovery Month, and starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 26, Baker will run a square-like route from Ross Blvd to 6th Avenue to Frontview Street to 14th Avenue, and does not intend to stop until 9 a.m. Sept. 27.

Formerly conflicted with addiction himself and recovered since May 23, 2014, Baker said he had been wanting to do something to raise awareness for a while, when he stumbled upon Addicts II Athletes, a nonprofit recovery support group.

Baker participated in a 5K virtual race, sponsored by Addicts II Athletes and while he did enjoy what he had accomplished to do, he wanted to do more.

"I kind of had that thinking that it’s ’go big or go home’ and ’why don’t we do something in Dodge,’ but I wanted to do something and make it bigger," said Baker.

Baker has reached out on Twitter and is encouraging people to not just come watch but to run with him for as long as they can, for Recovery Month and those struggling with addiction.

He said he already has people interested in running him or at least walking.

Any donations made toward Baker will go to Addicts II Athletes. So far, he has already raised $440, and while he is not actively seeking donations, Baker said he would not mind raising $1,000.

"My goal is to keep moving forward," said Baker. "I’ve read these books where these guys do these ultramarathons, but what I’ve noticed while reading all these books, is that they’re all recovering alcoholics or drug addicts or gambling addicts and they just got their life straightened up by transferring into exercise, running, biking, swimming, for their therapy and that’s what I do."

Baker said that he usually goes for a run after work, calling it a great therapy.

To donate to Addicts II Athletes, flyers with a scannable QR code have been placed around Dodge City or call Baker at 620-253-0363 before 9 a.m. Sept 26.