Dodge City Fire Department will be in observance of America's Tribute to Fallen Firefighters and Fire Prevention Week that begins on Sunday, Sept. 27.

In a proclamation read during the recent city commission meeting, Mayor Joyce Warshaw said, "The United States Congress and president of the United States have designated the day of the annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service as a day to honor firefighters and emergency services personnel who have sacrificed their lives to save others by the lowering the American Flag on all federal buildings to half-staff whereas an average of 80 firefighters courageously make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty each year."

During Fire Prevention Week, citizens are encouraged to "Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters" by lighting their buildings or house with a red light to honor the fallen firefighters across the country.

At the end of Fire Prevention Week on Oct. 4, DCFD will hold a ringing of the bell ceremony at noon at Fire Station 1 on Soule Street, where DCFD will sound its sirens as a tribute ending the week.

"We will be lighting all of our stations, in our training facility and on (the day of the ceremony) it's not going to be a real gathering, it's going to be more of a tribute so everyone can hear it," DCFD fire chief Ken Spencer said during the reading of the proclamation. "We hope that everyone will be able to hear it and join in with a moment of silence.

For Ford County Fire and EMS, according to Ford County Fire Chief Robert Boyd, Ford County Fire will also be lighting up its station with red lights and join the moment of silence at noon Oct. 4.

