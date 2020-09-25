I have seen a few whiteflies feeding on some flowers and gardens as the growing season winds down.

They are mildly annoying and can do damage if given the right conditions.

Whiteflies are sap-sucking insect that feeds on the underside of many different types of plants. They are small (about 1/16-inch long), white flying insects that resemble moths.

They look like they are covered with a white, waxy substance.

Whiteflies do not overwinter well in Kansas but can build up later in the season due to migration from warmer, southern climates.

Usually we do not see enough damage on outdoor plants, namely vegetables, to treat, but they can be treated with an insecticidal soap or a neem-based product.

To treat on ornamental plants you can use malathion, an insecticidal soap, a neem-based product or pyrethrin.

A problem may develop if you bring those outside plants inside without checking them or treating them first.

Carefully check for whiteflies before bringing houseplants inside for the winter.

If a population would happen to invade your home, you can use any of the products listed above, except for malathion (it is not labeled for houseplant use). Be sure to read and follow label directions.

Have a great weekend and take care of yourself!