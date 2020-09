Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Luz Marie Felty, 34, in connection with aggravated interference with parental custody, 9/25.

Mary Katheryn Richardson, 36, in connection with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, 9/25.

Larry Dwayne Jones, 50, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 9/25.

Dominic Dewayne Allen, 25, in connection with burglary, theft, 9/25.