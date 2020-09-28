Manor of the Plains in Dodge City will hold two virtual events exploring the Psychology of Change.

The events will be led by psychotherapist, counselor and coach Jeffrey L. Wilson.

According to Manor of the Plains, the events will teach how anticipate change and ways to cope with it as well as the cost of change and methods to demystify it.

"As Kansans, our weather teaches us that change is inevitable. As we move through life, change is constant," Dodge City Manor of the Plains marketing director Brittany Gladbach said. "But knowing it’s coming, doesn’t make it any easier.

"Short-term discomfort can keep us from reaching our goals if we aren’t willing to take a different approach and change our perspective."

The virtual events will be held on Nov. 5 at 2p.m. and on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. Both events are free to attend and seating is limited.

Register online for the day and time at www.ManorofthePlains.org/events-activities.Part of Manor of the Plains’ Just Ask program, The Psychology of Change featured speakers and topics of interest to seniors and their adult children.

