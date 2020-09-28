The Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association will host a sanctioned tournament at the 2021 3i SHOW on Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. on the dirt floor side of the Western State Bank Expo Center.

According to the 3i SHOW, KHPA will be hosting smaller events all three days of the 2021 3i SHOW with a mission to inform people in Kansas and beyond about the relatively unknown sport of organized horseshoe pitching.

"No matter the skill level, attendees can participate in pitch offs, a small non-sanctioned tournament, and even a dollar pitch where whoever has the most points within the hour wins the pot," the 3i SHOW said in a news release. "Multiple NHPA regulation portable courts will be set up meaning those not interested in the events can try their hand at pitching."

Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association members will be on hand to answer questions and oversee safety and any interested participants can contact Jim Newboles at 620-694-9463 to reserve a spot.

For more information on the KHPA and the NHPA, visit kansashpa.com and horseshoepitching.com respectively, or find the Kansas Horseshoe Pitchers Association on Facebook.

For information on more events or how to secure exhibit space at the 2021 3i SHOW held March 18-20 in Dodge City, visit www.3ishow.com, like and follow the 3i SHOW on Facebook and Twitter, or contact the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association office at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

The WKMA office is located at 1700 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

