Bravlio Garcia, 31, and Elizabeth Frances Seibert, 38, were arrested on Sept. 22 after members of the Ford County Sheriff's office conducted a search warrant.

According to Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr, at around 9 p.m. on Sept. 22 was when the search warrant was initiated in the 2300 block of Thompson Avenue in Dodge City.

"As a result of the search Warrant deputies seized drugs and drug paraphernalia," Carr said. "Two individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation and the case will be turned over to the Ford County Attorney’s Office for charging and prosecution consideration."

According to Carr, heroin and prescription medication were seized during the search warrant.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, Seibert and Bravlio were officially charged with the same four counts.

The charges are possession of heroin with intent to distribute, which is a Severity Level 3 Drug Felony and a possible penalty of between 46 and 83 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $300,000 in fines; Possession of Oxycodone, a Severity Level 5 Drug Felony with a possible penalty between 10 and 42 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines; Possession of drug paraphernalia, a Severity Level 5 Drug Felony, with a possible penalty between 10 and 42 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines and possession of Alprazolam, a Class A nonperson misdemeanor, with a possible penalty up to 12 months in county jail and up to $2,500 in fines.

