The Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation invites Ford County businesses to apply for Rural Small Business Pandemic Relief Opportunity grants up to $5,000 as part of a collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation.

According to Eco/Devo, applications will be accepted between Tuesday, Sept. 29, and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Applications can be submitted online at www.pattersonfamilyfoundation.org/grant-opportunity.

"The Patterson Family Foundation has been a great supporter of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation," said Joann Knight, executive director of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation. "We are grateful they are providing this opportunity to our local businesses."

Applications will be evaluated by the Patterson Family Foundation will make funding determinations.

A private family-led foundation, The Patterson Family Foundation extends the legacy of Neal and Jeanne Patterson through collaborations in health care, education and rural communities with the purpose of funding temporary relief to small, rural businesses that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in a timely manner.

For more information, contact Knight at 620-227-9501 or jknight@dodgedev.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com