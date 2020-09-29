The First Christian Church in Dodge City will hold its Operation Christmas Child Countdown Event from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

The public will hear from Tamra Clawson, area coordinator with Operation Christmas Child, who will share about her experience in delivering shoebox gifts to children in Namibia, Africa.

According to Clawson, she will share about the discipleship program that is a part of the Operation Christmas Child ministry.

Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.

Its national goal this year is 11 million boxes, with more than 17,000 of those shoebox gifts being packed in western Kansas.

The first stop on a journey across the globe for gifts packed by local families is the Dodge City drop-off location, and Operation Christmas Child will deliver the gifts to children in need overseas using whatever means necessary.

For more information on how to participate, call 620-482-3305 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Or to make a donation online, participants can donate $9 per shoebox through "Follow Your Box" and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

