Benitez arrested for murder

Christian Benitez, 16, Garden City, was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. on Sept. 29 at the Finney County Law Enforcement Center on allegations of first degree murder and aggravated robbery according to a release from the Garden City Police Department, in the death of Alex Cantu, 23, on Sept. 27.

Benitez was lodged in the Southwest Kansas Juvenile Detention Center. The case has been turned over to the Finney County Attorney’s office for further review.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If a witness to this incident or have information related to this incident, call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text the tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).