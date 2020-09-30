Socrates tells of an old fisherman absentmindedly sorting his catch into different buckets, a task he had been doing day-in and day-out all his life, no great thought involved, just going through the motions. Just a common, normal day in the life of an old fisherman.

And then he reached down and grabbed an electric eel, 600 volts of pure writhing nastiness.

That is an apt metaphor for what we have experienced in our country recently. Our system has been shocked by a perfect storm of negative events, ranging from the 200,000+ pandemic deaths to floods and forest fires, from our bitter politically polarized disputes to the debate over deaths from police brutality and Black Lives Matter. Throw in some jarring shots to our economy and the loss of jobs and it seems like, as a nation, we are struggling mightily.

But . . . Carolyn and I were reading the morning paper recently. She looked over at me asked, "Should I, or should we, feel guilty for not feeling guilty, or for not feeling totally stressed out?" I thought for a moment, then answered, "No, but we should really feel blessed and fortunate."

We are fortunate to be living in fly-over country, where, except for tornadoes, we aren’t subjected to the natural catastrophes inflicted on our coastal neighbors. Our local and state leaders, by and large, have done a better job of dealing with pandemic issues than some other parts of the country. Nor do we seem to exhibit the bitterness and rancor of racial tension to the same degree as other areas of the country.

Carolyn and I are fortunate to have a strong and resilient social network, a group of family and friends we trust implicitly to be there when needed or wanted, even if our encounters are sometimes limited to Zoom meetings or elbow bumps. We are fortunate to have enough funds set aside to weather most economic storms. If we are going to err, we’ll err on the side of optimism.

I am reminded of a column I wrote a few years ago after visiting with a man who was in the last stages of cancer. I asked him if there was something I could do for him or anything he wanted to add. He looked at me and said something so profound it has stayed in my memory. He said, "I remind myself daily that I’m just a passenger, but God is driving the bus."

I find that is a handy thing to remember when I am feeling overstressed.

Another thing Carolyn and I try to remember comes from Mother Teresa. It is posted on our refrigerator door (probably a door I open too often).

THE SIMPLE PATH

The fruit of silence is: PRAYER

The fruit of prayer is: FAITH

The fruit of faith is: LOVE

The fruit of love is: SERVICE

The fruit of service is: PEACE

