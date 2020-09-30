Typically held in early October, Manufacturing Day is now going to be celebrated for the entire month, said Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation rural education and workforce alliance coordinator Kyla Keller.

"Normally Manufacturing Day is the first Friday in October, but due to students not being able to go on field trips we are celebrating it the whole month of October with videos of interviews and tours of local businesses in Ford County," said Keller. "High school students throughout Ford County will have access to videos of interviews and tours of local businesses including Broce Manufacturing Co., Kitchens Inc., Ellis James Inc., Max Jantz Excavating LLC, KanEquip Inc. and the Dodge City Community College Technical Programs."

Designed to introduce young people to the manufacturing industry, Manufacturing Day, or in 2020, month, is aimed at changing perceptions of manufacturing and highlight high-tech and innovative companies.

According to Keller, there is an increasing demand for highly skilled professionals in the manufacturing sector who can design, program and operate technology. Keller added that manufacturers will need to fill 4.6 million jobs over the next decade.

This will mark the third year Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation has hosted the Manufacturing Day event.

"We are excited to be able to give students of Ford County the chance to engage with local manufactures," said Keller. "Thank you to our sponsors Broce Manufacturing Co., Max Jantz Excavating LLC, Koch Industries and Great Plains Technology and Manufacturing Cluster."