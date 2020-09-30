Dirk Nebbeling has been a practicing physical therapist with Dodge City Medical Center since 1999, and as of last year has been practicing with Phillips Chiropractic and Physical Therapy Center while continuing to work from the medical center.

Last year, Phillips Chiropractic and Physical Therapy Center began leasing space from the Dodge City Medical Center after taking over its physical therapy department. Since then, it has been providing its services out of the medical center located at 2020 Central Ave., as well as its main facility at 2200 Summerlon Circle.

While Nebbeling specializes in the spine, he also provides a variety of other orthopedic treatment to the human body. Thanks to Phillips Chiropractic, he and his staff are able to provide other services from the medical center that they were unable to before.

"Anything and everything that has to do with orthopedics, sports injuries, pre-op, post-op, following surgery, necks, shoulders, elbows, just the entire upper and lower extremities is what we do," Nebbeling said. "We do Kinesio Taping over here and work with DMEs, which stands for Durable Medical Equipment."

Nebbeling and his staff also provide Functional Capacity Evaluations (FCE) and Post Offer Employment Testing (POET).

Nebbeling is trilingual, fluent in English and Spanish, as well as his native Dutch. He was born in Amsterdam.

Nebbeling came from the Netherlands to practice physical therapy in the United States, due to the lack of physical therapists at the time.

He believes there still is a great need for more physical therapists in the U.S., calling it a "protected profession."

"That’s what brought me here, just great opportunity for people from foreign countries that come here," Nebbeling said.

People seeking physical therapy from Dodge City Medical Center have direct access to care without a doctors’ prescription, provided through several larger health insurance companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Meritain Health, Cigna and Aetna, for example.

"Patients need to know that they have direct access to physical therapy," Nebbeling said. "However, if you have Medicare or Medicaid, you cannot come to therapy without a script."

Regardless if physical therapy patients receive their treatment at the medical center or at Phillips Chiropractic facility, billing is done through the latter.

The Dodge City Medical Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and appointments can be made by calling 620-227-1371.

Phillips Chiropractic and Physical Therapy Center is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and can be reached at 620-225-4139.