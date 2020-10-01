BUHLER -- A downtown Buhler staple is celebrating a milestone this Saturday.

Grand Staff Thrift Boutique will note its fifth anniversary with a birthday bash that meets COVID-19 guidelines. Shoppers can visit the store at 215 N. Main St., Buhler, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 3 for chili, bake sale items, fill-a-bag sales and more.

Becky Spencer, executive director of Grand Staff Ministries, explained that the birthday bash is one way the community can see the store and hear about its mission.

Grand Staff Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, established in 2006 to serve abandoned, orphaned and vulnerable children in AIDS-ravaged Eswatini, or Swaziland, Africa. The upscale, resale thrift boutique is a major source of income for Shepherd's Care Home located in Africa.

In 2006, Spencer first saw the country and felt called to lend support.

"My husband and I visited Swaziland that summer," She said. "When we came back we knew we wanted to start a sponsorship program. In 2017, we opened our first care home for kids."

Shepherd's Care Home offers a family setting for about 12 children. The location has a home, church, office and more.

"It’s right there in the village," Spencer said.

The thrift store, which opened Oct. 2, 2015, sells just about anything, including gently used upscale clothing and home décor. Money made there goes toward the monthly expenses of the ministry, Spencer explained.

"We pay the house parents, tuition and clothes, medical costs for the kids, whatever they need," she said. "It’s literally like taking care of a family. The thrift store brings in awesome revenues to help with that. We also have sponsors for the kids."

The boutique accepts donations of gently used clothing, accessories, jewelry, furniture, decor and housewares. Drop items at the store during business hours or call 620-543-5298 for an appointment.

In addition, volunteers are needed for one morning or afternoon per week. All volunteers receive a 20% discount every month they work at least four hours.

Find more information at http://www.GrandStaffThrift.com/