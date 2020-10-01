The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released the latest update to the cluster summary on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

For the Dodge City Community College, the number of active cases in the last 14 days decreased by one case with 13.

SunPorch of Dodge City gained one case with 17.

New to the list is Trinity Manor in Dodge City, listed with nine cases.

National Beef decreased from 20 cases to 14.

Dodge City Community College went from eight cases to six.

The biggest jump from last week comes from Dodge City Public Schools as the cases went from 10 to 21.

The new case and tests report showed a continuous rise in active cases in Ford County along with an increase in hospitalizations.

There were 43 new positive COVID-19 cases in Ford County with a case rate of 86.3 per 1,000 people.

The new tests conducted were 109 with a testing rate of 305.4 per 1,000 people.

There were five new hospitalizations, one new ICU admission and three new patient discharges.

