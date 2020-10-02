Boot Hill Museum will welcome a traveling exhibit starting Oct. 4 and running through Oct. 18 that will tell the life of the women's suffrage movement in the lead up to women gaining the right to vote.

According to Jacqueline Lightcap, co-chair of the League of Women Voters of Kansas, the exhibit has visited dozens of towns across the state over the last year in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The theme of the seven-paneled mobile museum is "Learning from the Past, Imagining the Future."

"Visitors will become acquainted with some of the historic women who led the women’s right to vote movement in the early 20th century," said Lightcap in a news release. "Beginning with Clarina Nichols in the late 1800s, women in Kansas fought for decades to ensure their inclusion in civic life.

"Kansas was on the leading edge as women could vote in all elections in Kansas in 1912, eight years before the 19th Amendment extended that right to the rest of the country.

"The exhibit also traces the history following 1920, including the influence of African-American and Native American women, who had an integral part in the process even as the right to vote did not include them until much later."

The League of Women Voters also celebrates a birthday in 2020.

According to League of Women Voters of Kansas co-president Cille King, over 100 years after the League’s founding, members of its nine Kansas Leagues are proud of the great progress it has made empowering voters and defending our democracy.

"The Kansas League has involved thousands of voters in electing government decision makers for our state and local government and in holding them accountable for their actions," King said.

Co-President Teresa Briggs added, "As we look to a vibrant future, we’re excited by the fact that our dedicated members across Kansas are increasingly being joined by significant numbers of online activists across the community and country.

"Together, we will continue to fight voter discrimination and ensure that our elections are fair, free and accessible. The League’s historic commitment to register, educate and mobilize voters is not only stronger, but more effective than ever, utilizing such tools as VOTE411.org, a cutting-edge election information website utilized by millions of voters each election cycle."

The traveling exhibit coming to Boot Hill Museum was made possible through grants from the Mariah Foundation, the Kansas Health Foundation, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, and Humanities Kansas, Kansas-owned businesses, universities and individuals across the state.

"We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to help tell the story of women gaining the right to vote in Kansas and our nation," said Boot Hill Museum executive director Lara Brehm. "This will be our first exhibit on display in our brand new Mariah Gallery.

"This will be the first of many significant traveling exhibits to come."

For more information visit boothill.org.

