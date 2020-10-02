Keishawn Juan Myers, 25, is facing life in prison on multiple sex crimes after his arrest was made on Sept. 29 in Ford County.

According to the complaint in filed at Ford County District Court, Myers allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under 14 years old around March 6 this year as well as on April 12.

The complaint also stated Myers engaged in sodomy of a child under 14 years old on March 6 and lewd fondling or touching of the child on on March 6 and April 12 as well.

Myers will also face a charge of aggravated intimidation of a witness stemming from the March and April alleged incidents where he attempted to persuade and interfere with the victim contacting law enforcement.

Myers also has a misdemeanor charge of a contributing to a child's misconduct due to allegedly causing the child to possess marijuana.

Myers has been charged with two counts of rape of a child under 14 which according Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, is an off-grid person felony, punishable by life in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.

The charges of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, also come with the same penalties.

The charge of aggravated intimidation of a witness is a level 6 person felony, punishable by between 17 and 46 months’ imprisonment and up to $300,000 in fines.

The charge of contributing to a child's misconduct is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in the county jail and up to $2,500 in fines.

